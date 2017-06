March 7 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday said it expects a 25 percent increase in its oil sales volumes this year, compared to 2016.

The company also forecast its initial capital budget for 2017 to be between $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, compared with $3.31 billion in 2016.

Houston-based Anadarko, which sold 287,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2016, expects to sell between 357,000 to 362,000 bopd in 2017. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)