Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp plans to cut about 1,000 jobs, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The job cuts will be substantially implemented by the end of this month, the company said in a regulatory filing earlier on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1WeG8ov)

Anadarko said the job cuts would cost about $380 million, pre-tax.

The company had about 5,800 employees as of Dec. 31, according to its latest filing. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)