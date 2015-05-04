(Corrects asset write-down figure in paragraph 6 to $2.4
billion from $2 billion)
May 4 Anadarko Petroleum Co on Monday
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as a crude price
collapse hurt the U.S. independent oil and natural gas company's
results.
Even as oil prices have tumbled about 40 percent from a peak
over $100 a barrel in June, Anadarko said its oil and gas sales
rose to a record in the first quarter.
"The significant cost savings, outstanding well performance
and ongoing efficiency gains we achieved during the first
quarter enabled Anadarko to deliver higher sales volumes for
lower costs," Al Walker, Anadarko's chairman and chief
executive, said in a statement.
Anadarko's operating expense per barrel oil equivalent (boe)
fell 17 percent in the quarter.
Anadarko had a first-quarter loss of $3.3 billion, or $6.45
per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $5.30 per share in the
same period a year earlier when results included a $5 billion
settlement related to litigation.
Excluding one-time items, the largest being a $2.4 billion
write down of the value of some of the Houston company's assets,
Anadarko had a loss of 72 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Anadarko to report a loss
of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output, adjusting for divestitures, averaged
920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). That compares
with 789,000 boed in the year-ago period.
Shale wells in Anadarko's Wattenberg field in Colorado and
the Eagle Ford in Texas drove most of the output gains, the
company said, even as drilling and completion costs fell.
For example in the Eagle Ford, Anadarko's average drilling
cost fell 14 percent, it said.
