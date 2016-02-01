(Adds CEO quote, estimates and share price)

Feb 1 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a larger quarterly loss but smaller than Wall Street expected and the U.S. oil company said it expects to slash capital spending about 50 percent this year to conserve cash.

Oil prices have tumbled about 70 percent from 2014 highs of over $100 a barrel, a situation that has prompted oil producers to cut spending on new wells.

Last year, spending fell between 20 percent and 50 percent, but oil at $30 a barrel is pushing operators to make even deeper cuts.

"We believe the accomplishments achieved in 2015, coupled with the steps we are taking in 2016 to materially reduce our capital spending, leverage our competitive advantages and protect our balance sheet, will serve our shareholders well," Al Walker, Anadarko's chief executive said in a news release.

Anadarko expects to spend $2.8 billion, a figure that is about 50 percent lower than last year and nearly 70 percent lower than capital expenditures in 2014.

Anadarko, based in Houston, reported a net loss of $1.25 billion, or $2.45 per share, compared with a loss of $395 million, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items that included a big write-down of some oil and gas properties, Anadarko had a loss of 57 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.08 per share.

In the fourth quarter, Anadarko's oil and gas sales volumes averaged 779,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), down nearly 9 percent from a year-ago.

Shares of Anadarko rose 4 percent to $39.10 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Bernard Orr)