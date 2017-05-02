UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
May 2 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, helped by higher realized crude prices.
Net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $318 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
Average sales prices for oil was $50.34 per barrel in the quarter, up from $29.65 a year ago, the company said.
Texas-based Anadarko's revenue more-than-doubled to $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
June 14 U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, but an unexpected build in gasoline stocks and weak demand for the motor fuel offset market optimism over the crude drawdown, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
