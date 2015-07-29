HOUSTON, July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp has no interest in selling down its stake in its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Houston company's desire to sell some of its interest in the project "approaches zero," CEO Al Walker told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

Anadarko has a 26.5 percent stake in the Area 1 license in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.

(Reporting by Anna Driver)