Hospital stocks fall after talk of health bill revival
NEW YORK, April 4 Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies.
HOUSTON Dec 3 An explosion and fire rocked the Ramsey natural gas plant in West Texas on Thursday, injuring at least two people and prompting evacuations, according to a company official and media reports.
Natural gas feeds were shut off at the facility in Orla, Texas, owned by Western Gas Partners LP, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (Reporting By Anna Driver and Terry Wade)
NEW YORK, April 4 Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies.
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds rand firms, ANC meeting, analyst, details)