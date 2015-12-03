(Adds details on plant, share price)
HOUSTON Dec 3 An explosion and fire rocked the
Ramsey natural gas plant in West Texas on Thursday, injuring at
least two people and prompting evacuations, according to a
company official and media reports.
Online video images showed thick black smoke billowing into
the sky from the plant in Orla, Texas, owned by Western Gas
Partners LP, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
The fire was contained and natural gas feeds were shut off,
Anadarko said.
Anadarko's master limited partnership (MLP), Western Gas
Partners LP acquired the plant as part of its $1.5
billion deal for Nuevo Midstream LLC in 2014.
At the time, the plant included a 300 million cubic feet per
day of cryogenic processing complex, with an additional 400
million cubic feet per day of processing capacity that was
scheduled to be in service in 2015.
Units of Western Gas Partners and shares of its sister
company, Western Gas Equity Partners, were both down
more than 3 percent.
(Reporting By Anna Driver and Terry Wade)