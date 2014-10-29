(Adds details on capital allocation, earnings details)
HOUSTON Oct 29 U.S. oil and gas company
Anadarko Petroleum Corp will continue to monitor crude
prices for several months before its 2015 spending plans are
announced in March, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Oil prices have crashed in recent months, hit hard by
slowing global demand and swelling supplies. Earlier this week,
U.S. crude oil dropped to the lowest level in more than
two years, below $80 per barrel.
"We want to watch this environment that we are in a little
longer," said Al Walker, Anadarko's CEO. "I think were all
recognizing that this is a very steep decline that we have seen.
The market has, in most people's estimation, not yet quite found
equilibrium."
Anadarko's exploration plans are not likely to be affected
by current prices, as those project have a much longer
investment timeline, Walker told investors on a web cast to
discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.
Earlier on Wednesday OPEC's secretary general Abdullah
al-Badri said that the output of higher-cost oil supplies such
as those squeezed from shale would be curbed if oil prices
remained at $85 per barrel, while the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries have lower costs and will see
higher demand for its crude in the longer term.
Even so, Anadarko said it plans to invest the bulk of next
year's capital allocated for onshore drilling in three
high-margin oil shales; the Eagle Ford shale and the Delaware
Basin in Texas and the Wattenberg area in Colorado.
On Tuesday after the close of regular trading, Anadarko
reported a sharply higher third-quarter profit and oil and gas
production that topped some expectations..
Shares of Anadarko climbed 1.4 percent to $91.64 in
Wednesday morning New York Stock Exchange trading. In the last
month, the stock is down about 13 percent, compared with a flat
Standard & Poor's 500 index.
