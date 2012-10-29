Oct 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday
reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss when
the U.S. oil and gas company set aside funds to settle with BP
Plc over its Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Anadarko had a third-quarter profit $121 million, or 24
cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.1 billion, or $6.12
per share in the comparable quarter a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a profit of 84 cents
per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total sales of oil and gas rose to 68 million
barrels oil equivalent (boe), from 61 million boe in the same
quarter a year earlier.
Anadarko expects to produce 265 million boe to 267 million
boe this year, higher than its second-quarter forecast for
output of 261 million boe to 265 million boe.
The company, which will discuss earnings with analysts on
Tuesday, also said it met with success drilling offshore
Mozambique, where it has identified resources capable of
supplying 50 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas.