July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some of its natural gas properties.

Anadarko reported a profit of $929 million, or $1.83 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $89 million or 18 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas output in the quarter was 750,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 742,000 boed a year ago.