BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some of its natural gas properties.
Anadarko reported a profit of $929 million, or $1.83 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $89 million or 18 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Oil and gas output in the quarter was 750,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 742,000 boed a year ago.
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.