Feb 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations, as fallout from the collapse in crude oil prices offset a 6.0 percent increase in output.

Anadarko's net loss in the quarter was $395 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $770 million or $1.53 per share. In the year-ago quarter, Anadarko had an item related to the Tronox lawsuit over environment cleanups, which was finally settled for $5 billion this month.

Adjusting for items including $346 million to write down the value of certain assets, Anadarko had a profit 37 cents per share.

The average price Anadarko received for a barrel of crude was $71.67 in the fourth quarter, a drop of 28 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Anadarko's oil and gas output in the quarter rose 6 percent to average 854,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, the Houston-based company said.

Shares of Anadarko slipped to $82.11 in after-hours trading, down from a New York Stock Exchange close of $82.77.

