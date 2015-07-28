July 28 Anadarko Petroleum Corp, an oil
and natural gas company with shale properties in Colorado and
offshore assets in Africa, on Tuesday reported a drop in profit
as lower crude oil prices took a toll on results.
The Houston company had a quarterly profit of $61 million,
or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $227 million,
or 45 cents a share in the same period a year earlier.
Anadarko's daily sales volume of oil and natural gas was
about flat compared with a year earlier at 846,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd).
