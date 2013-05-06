May 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday
reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations
as the U.S. exploration and production company produced a record
amount of oil and gas.
Shares of Anadarko rose 1 percent to $88.55 in post-market
trading.
Anadarko, which has operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the
Eagle Ford Shale in Texas as well as other locations, also
raised the top end of its full-year production forecast.
The Houston company had a first-quarter profit of $460
million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $2.2 billion, or
$4.28 per diluted share, in the same period a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a profit of $1.08 per
share. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 94 cents
per share.
Oil and gas production rose 13 percent to a record 793,000
barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day.
Anadarko expects full-year sales of oil and gas of 279
million to 287 boe, up from a prior forecast for 279 million to
285 million boe.