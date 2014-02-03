HOUSTON Feb 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
on Monday reported a wide quarterly loss of $770 million, or
$1.53 a diluted share, on hefty provisions and despite record
sales volumes.
After-tax charges of $1.15 billion included $576 million
related to the ongoing Tronox case and $402 million for
divestitures.
Profit in the fourth quarter a year ago was $203 million, or
40 cents per diluted share.
Sales volumes of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas
liquids (NGLs) in 2013 totaled a record 285 million barrels of
oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 781,000 BOE per day, a
rise of 7 percent on the year.
But in the fourth quarter sales of oil and gas slipped to
$3.34 billion from $3.41 billion the year ago period on softer
prices.