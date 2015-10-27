Oct 27 Oil and natural gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by a slump in crude prices.

The company reported a net loss of $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

A year earlier, Anadarko had a profit of $1.09 billion, or $2.12 per share. (Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)