UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
(Adds Wall Street estimate, detail from earnings release)
Oct 27 U.S. oil and natural gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss that met Wall Street expectations compared with a year-earlier profit as results were hurt by a slump in crude prices.
Anadarko, like other oil companies faced with a more than 50-percent decline in crude, is working to improve drilling efficiency and productivity while keeping a close eye on costs, Chief Executive Officer Al Walker said in a news release.
The Houston-based company reported a third-quarter net loss of $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. A year earlier, Anadarko had a profit of $1.09 billion, or $2.12 per share.
Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a per-share loss of 72 cents per share, a figure that was in line with Wall Street's expectations for a loss of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the third quarter, the company's total sales volumes of oil and gas averaged 787,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, down from 849,000 boepd in the year-ago period.
Anadarko said it has so reached deals to shed $2 billion in assets this year, sales that have affected output. (Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Grant McCool)
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
ABUJA, April 4 Nigeria's lower house of parliament on Tuesday launched a probe into a lack of funding for an amnesty programme for militants in the country's oil-producing heartland, a key factor in maintaining a tenuous peace in the Niger Delta and supporting crude production.
WASHINGTON, April 4 A senior European Union official said on Tuesday he had seen no sign that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration planned to lift sanctions on Russia over its activities in Ukraine, and warned that unilateral American sanctions on Russia could destabilize some European energy markets.