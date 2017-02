July 12 The trial between oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum and paint materials company Tronox has been adjourned for one week so the two companies can work toward a settlement, according to court filings.

The two companies are locked in a $25 billion court battle over environmental liabilities related to the spinoff of Tronox from Kerr-McGee Corp, which was purchased by Anadarko. (Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Carol Bishopric)