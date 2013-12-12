BRIEF-Total Energy Services buys 150,000 Savanna Energy shares
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
Dec 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp : * U.S. bankruptcy judge says Anadarko Petroleum Corp kerr-mcgee acted
with intent to hinder and delay tronox creditors -- court ruling * Judge allan gropper says Anadarko, kerr-mcgee left tronox insolvent and
undercapitalized when they transferred out and spun off oil and gas assets * Judge says the transaction was not made for reasonably equivalent value, and
that the defendants should be held liable for damages, but less than what was
sought * Judge says that before deciding damages, he will let defendants argue whether
plaintiffs' damages should be partially offset * Judge says difference in possible damages based on offset is "large," whether
defendants should be liable for $5.15 billion or $14.17 billion damages * Shares fall 12.5 percent after-hours to $73.20 following court ruling on
tronox
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, March 9 A pipeline network with spare capacity could allow Mexico to export oil and gas from its flagship offshore Trion project to the United States, the head of Mexico's oil regulator said on Thursday.