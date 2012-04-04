April 4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said an offshore appraisal well in Mozambique has found a natural gas reservoir, making it the U.S. oil and gas producer's ninth successful well in the area.

The Barquentine-4 well, located in offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, encountered about 525 net feet (160 meters) of natural gas pay - a measure of the reservoir's thickness.

Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest. Co-owners include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1, Limited (20 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V.