Aug 22 U.S. exploration company Anadarko Petroleum Corp said its offshore appraisal well in Mozambique encountered more than 230 net feet (70 meters) of natural gas.
The company said it drilled the Barquentine-2 appraisal well, located in Mozambique's Offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, to a total depth of about 13,500 feet (4,100 meters) in about 5,400 feet (1,650 meters) of water.
Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5-percent working interest. Other operators include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 and BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Mike nesbit)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.