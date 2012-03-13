March 13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said any fine or penalty it may have to pay for the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill would be a "reasonable one".
The company told analysts on Tuesday that any possible
penalty would not be "outlandish as reported in the media".
"BP was there that day... With respect to Anadarko,
it's not a big issue for us," said senior vice president Bobby
Reeves.
Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that BP and Anadarko are
liable for civil damages under federal pollution laws over the
2010 oil spill, exposing them to billions of dollars in
potential fines.
Anadarko had agreed in October to pay BP $4 billion to
settle claims between the companies over the spill. In exchange,
BP agreed to indemnify Anadarko for most spill-related costs,
though Anadarko remained liable for its share of fines payable
to the government.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vaishnavi Bala in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)