March 13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said any fine or penalty it may have to pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill would be a "reasonable one".

The company told analysts on Tuesday that any possible penalty would not be "outlandish as reported in the media".

"BP was there that day... With respect to Anadarko, it's not a big issue for us," said senior vice president Bobby Reeves.

Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that BP and Anadarko are liable for civil damages under federal pollution laws over the 2010 oil spill, exposing them to billions of dollars in potential fines.

Anadarko had agreed in October to pay BP $4 billion to settle claims between the companies over the spill. In exchange, BP agreed to indemnify Anadarko for most spill-related costs, though Anadarko remained liable for its share of fines payable to the government.

