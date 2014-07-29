BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday posted a 76 percent drop in profit due in part to a $5.15 billion payout to settle environmental pollution charges, though oil and natural gas production rose.
Anadarko, which operates in the United States, Brazil and Algeria, posted net income of $227 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $929 million, or $1.83 per share, in the year-ago period.
Anadarko's daily sales volumes of oil and natural gas rose 13 percent to 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company also raised its 2014 sales forecast, expecting to ship at least 2 percent more oil and natural gas. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: