ISTANBUL Oct 18 The initial price guidance on a ten-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue by Turkey's Anadolu Efes is at U.S. Treasuries + 225 basis points, bankers with knowledge of the issuance said on Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS were mandated for the sale. Books were open for bids and pricing will be on Friday, the same sources told Reuters.  (Writing by Seda Sezer)