ISTANBUL Oct 19 The final price guidance on a ten-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue by Turkey's Anadolu Efes is at U.S. Treasuries + 175 basis points, bankers with knowledge of the issuance said on Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS were mandated for the sale and books were closed on Friday.

The initial price guidance was U.S. Treasuries + 225 basis points. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)