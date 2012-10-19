UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Oct 19 The final price guidance on a ten-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue by Turkey's Anadolu Efes is at U.S. Treasuries + 175 basis points, bankers with knowledge of the issuance said on Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS were mandated for the sale and books were closed on Friday.
The initial price guidance was U.S. Treasuries + 225 basis points. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources