ISTANBUL, March 30 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes said it posted a 32 percent fall in net profit to 341 million lira ($191 million) in 2011, below a Reuters poll forecast of 375 million lira.

The company, which dominates its domestic market and has operations in Russia and eastern Europe, said sales last year rose 14 percent to 4.76 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)