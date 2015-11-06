ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes had a net loss of 139.8 million lira ($49 million) in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 20.6 million lira a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

It said sales in the third quarter rose around 5 percent to 3.2 billion lira. ($1 = 2.8620 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler)