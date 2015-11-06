UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes had a net loss of 139.8 million lira ($49 million) in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 20.6 million lira a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.
It said sales in the third quarter rose around 5 percent to 3.2 billion lira. ($1 = 2.8620 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.