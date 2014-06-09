(Corrects to drop reference to debt in paragraph 2)

June 9 Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc said it would buy Hittite Microwave Corp in a deal valued at $2 billion.

Analog will pay $78 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 28.8 percent to Hittite Microwave's Friday close of $60.56 per share.

Analog said it expected to fund the acquisition through cash on hand and short-term debt.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)