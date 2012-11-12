HNA Group takes just over 3 pct stake in Deutsche bank
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 HNA Group has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
HONG KONG Nov 12 Ananda Development, a Thai real estate developer focusing on housing near Bangkok's subway system, launched an up to $213 million initial public offering on Monday, raising funds for new building projects and to pay down debt, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The company is offering 1.33 billion shares at an indicative range of 4.2-4.9 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 6.52 billion baht ($213 million). ($1 = 30.6400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: