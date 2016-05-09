May 9 ANAP Inc :

* Says the co repurchases 35,400 shares for 17.6 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says accumulatively repurchased 51,500 shares for 24.5 million yen in total as of April 30

