Nov 4 Telecom components maker Anaren Inc said it would be acquired by Veritas Capital Fund IV for about $381 million.

The price of $28 per share is a premium of 12.4 percent over Anaren's Friday's close of $24.91.

The Veritas offer for the Syracuse, New-York company trumped a $23 per share bid in April from Vintage Capital Group, which Anaren had rejected. [ID:nASA05CO3