BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Nov 4 Telecom components maker Anaren Inc said it would be acquired by Veritas Capital Fund IV for about $381 million.
The price of $28 per share is a premium of 12.4 percent over Anaren's Friday's close of $24.91.
The Veritas offer for the Syracuse, New-York company trumped a $23 per share bid in April from Vintage Capital Group, which Anaren had rejected. [ID:nASA05CO3
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.