SHANGHAI, July 24 China's Anbang Insurance Group has completed its purchase of Delta Loyd Bank Belgium from its Dutch parent Delta Lloyd NV for 206 million euros ($226 million), the two companies said on Thursday.

The deal, which was first announced in December 2014 for 219 mllion euros, had been awaiting final approval from regulators.

On Thursday, the Chinese insurance regulator also approved Anbang's 150 million euro acquisition of the insurance arm of SNS Reaal NV, a Dutch government owned banking group. ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Pullin)