(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Little known about group behind $15 bln spending spree
* HK IPO listing would require fuller disclosure
* Hesitant bankers now queuing for slice of IPO fees
By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Aug 26 For investors and bankers
wanting to know more about who's behind Anbang Insurance Group,
China's second-largest life insurer, plans for a Hong Kong IPO
next year should provide some answers.
Anbang's relentless pursuit of overseas deals, rapid
financing and opaque shareholding structure have raised
questions about its deal-making prowess. In April, it aborted an
eye-catching $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide.
For a company boasting about $300 billion in assets,
including New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, Anbang's chairman Wu
Xiaohui and top executives maintain a low profile. Company
directors rarely appear in public or give media interviews.
That operational secrecy and limited financial disclosures
has deterred some foreign banks from taking on Anbang as a
client, with some bank compliance departments feeling they
couldn't satisfy strict 'know-your-client' tests on the group,
said people with direct knowledge of the matter.
That may change as plans take shape for an insurance IPO
that some bankers reckon could raise $5-$7 billion.
Under Hong Kong listing rules, Anbang will have to disclose
information on its shareholding structure, subsidiaries and
changes in its financial position for recent years - a process
made more complicated by an acquisitions spree estimated at as
much as $15 billion as it chased higher yielding assets.
Listing companies also have to detail how they plan to use
the IPO funds, and are held accountable to that.
Investors will be keen to read the 'risk factor' section of
any listing document, laying out management's view of the
business and its future strategy, bankers and analysts said.
"If you're dealing with what's effectively a financial
conglomerate involved in all sorts of things including investing
in hotels, financial disclosure could be actually quite
important and require a fair amount of work from banks and
accountants," said Philippe Espinasse, a former banker at UBS
and Nomura.
In response to Reuters queries for this article, Anbang said
its overseas acquisitions have been examined and approved by
various regulators. "Anbang has engaged in and has fully
complied with all corporate governance and internal compliance
procedures to work with a broad range of top-tier financial
advisors," it said.
JOINING IN
Bankers and investors will also be keen to find out more
about Anbang's leadership and ownership.
The chairman, 49-year-old Wu, is married to a granddaughter
of Chinese patriarch Deng Xiaoping, while Levin Zhu, the son of
former premier Zhu Rongji and founder of China Investment
Capital Corp, the country's largest domestic
investment bank, has also been an Anbang director.
Founded as an auto insurer in 2004, Anbang has grown to be
China's No. 2 life insurer, with 10 percent market share and
premium income of $34 billion.
It has invited a dozen investment banks, including nine
foreign banks, to make IPO pitches, people familiar with the
matter said.
Confident that Hong Kong's listing rules will force Anbang
to disclose information previously kept under wraps - and lured
by a potential $200 million in IPO fees - more foreign banks are
also interested in joining the deal, one of the knowledgeable
individuals said.
Only four foreign firms - Evercore Partners, Deutsche Bank
, BNP Paribas and UBS - have
advised Anbang on M&A deals, earning just over $20 million in
fees, according to a Thomson Reuters review and Freeman & Co
estimates, though another source said Bank of America,
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Holdings
and PJT Partners have also worked with Anbang.
For deal-starved investment banks, the acquisitive Anbang
could prove a valuable client as IPO funds could give it the
firepower for more deals, the people said.
"If somebody says they don't want to be on this deal, they
would be lying," said one Hong Kong-based equity capital banker,
whose firm was invited to pitch for the IPO, adding that
compliance officers would find a reason to justify being on the
deal.
"If this was a $100 million or $500 million deal, sure, you
can think of many reasons why it wouldn't make sense to be
involved."
($1 = 6.6535 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, with additional
reporting by Julie Zhu and Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)