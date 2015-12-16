HONG KONG Dec 16 Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd to 30 percent by acquiring shares worth HK$3.3 billion ($426 million) this month, as the Chinese insurer expands its property portfolio.

Privately-held Anbang bought 651.23 million worth of Sino-Ocean's shares at an average price of HK$5 apiece, lifting its stake from 21.31 percent to 29.98 percent, Sino-Ocean said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

Anbang Insurance Group, which is led by Chairman Wu Xiaohui, has been stepping up investments in real estate and financial services.

Last week, Shenzhen-based China Vanke Co said the insurer had acquired a 5 percent stake in the firm.

Last year, Anbang also took leading stakes in Chinese property firm Financial Street Holdings Co and Gemdale Corp. It also holds a top stake in China Minsheng Banking Corp and a leading stake in China Merchants Bank Co.

In November, the Beijing-based company agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.57 billion.

Anbang also acquired New York's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel earlier this year from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. for $1.95 billion.

Sino-Ocean's shares ended 2.3 percent higher on Wednesday, beating the main Hang Seng Index's 2.0 percent rise.

($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, Meg Shen and Matthew Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)