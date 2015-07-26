AMSTERDAM, July 26 The Chinese insurance
regulator has approved the takeover by China's Anbang of the
former insurance subsidiary of SNS Reaal, a Dutch bank that was
nationalised two years ago as part of a bailout after it made
huge real estate losses.
Anbang will pay a symbolic 1 euro for the insurer, formerly
known as Reaal but recently rebranded as Vivat, though it will
also pay SNS, the former parent that remains in state ownership,
85 million euros in owed back taxes and give the insurer a 1.35
billion euro capital injection within three months.
Gerard van Olphen, SNS Reaal Chief Executive, will step down
from the bank to become Vivat's chief executive, the Dutch
government said in a statement on Sunday, while SNS Reaal board
chair Jan Nooitgedagt will also cross over to the insurer.
The Dutch central bank has already approved the takeover,
meaning the sale is now definitive.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans)