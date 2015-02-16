BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
SEOUL Feb 17 China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co, Tong Yang's largest shareholder said on Tuesday.
South Korean private equity firm Vogo Investment, holder of a 57.5 percent interest in Tong Yang, confirmed the sale to Anbang in a statement without disclosing the price.
Anbang is expected to pay about $1 billion for the stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.