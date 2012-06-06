June 5 Family-history research website
Ancestry.com Inc is thinking of putting itself up on
the block and is working with Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst
Partners to find buyers, Bloomberg news reported, citing a
person with knowledge of the situation.
The Provo, Utah-based company which operates a website that
allows people to trace their family roots by scouring online
records, will probably attract interest from private-equity
firms, Bloomberg quoted the person as saying.
Last month, U.S. network NBC decided not renew the company's
TV show for a fourth season, causing a slump its share price.
The show, based on the idea of tracing celebrities' family
history through Ancestry.com's databases, has been considered a
major driver of new subscriber additions for the website.
Ancestry.com, which went public in 2009, has a market
valuation of $964.4 million based on Tuesday's closing share
price, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company had 1.87 million subscribers as of March 31.
Ancestry.com and Qatalyst Partners could not be immediately
reached for comment outside U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)