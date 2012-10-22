Oct 22 An investor group led by private equity
firm Permira Advisers LLP has agreed to buy genealogy website
Ancestry.com Inc for about $1.6 billion, or $32 a
share, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the deal.
In addition to Permira, the buyout group includes the
private equity firm's co-investors, members of Ancestry.com's
management, including Chief Executive Tim Sullivan and Chief
Financial Officer Howard Hochhauser, and Spectrum Equity, which
owns about 30 percent of Ancestry.com, the Journal said.
Provo, Utah-based Ancestry, whose website helps users trace
their family roots by scouring online records, and Permira
Advisers, could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Shares of Ancestry.com closed at $29.18 Friday on the
Nasdaq.
Ancestry received offers from the three private equity firms
in August and none of the bidders met the company's price
expectations at the time, sources familiar with the matter
previously told Reuters.