NEW YORK, July 24 Family-history research website Ancestry.com Inc is exploring a sale to private equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in early August, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Provo, Utah-based company, which operates a website that allows people to trace their family roots by scouring online records, has already taken first offers, the sources added, cautioning that it was not clear whether a sale would happen.

Permira Advisers LLP and Providence Equity Partners are among the buyout firms participating in the process, the sources said.

Representatives of Ancestry.com, Permira and Providence were not immediately available for comment or declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)