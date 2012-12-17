Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
WILMINGTON, Del Dec 17 A Delaware judge on Monday blocked Ancestry.com Inc's shareholder vote on the sale of the the family-research website for $1.6 billion to private equity firm Permira Investment Advisors pending added details on the sale process.
Ancestry.com shareholders had sued to prevent a vote to approve the deal, arguing the sale was riddled with conflicts, lacked disclosures about the sale process and used legal steps that locked out competing bids.
An attorney for Ancestry.com indicated to the court he anticipated those disclosures would be made in time to allow the shareholder vote on the deal on Dec. 27 as scheduled.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
