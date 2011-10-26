(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.35

* Q3 rev $103.1 mln vs est $103.3 mln

* Lowers full-year revenue outlook

* Shares fall 11 pct after market

Oct 26 Ancestry.com Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and cut full-year revenue outlook on slowing subscriber growth, sending its shares down 11 percent after market.

Gross subscriber additions for the third quarter slowed to 274,000 from 322,000 in the second quarter.

Ancestry.com, which operates a website that allows people to trace their family roots by scouring online records, lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $398.5-$400.5 million from $398-$402 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $19.1 million, or 40 cents a share, from $11.8 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $103.1 million.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 35 cents a share, on revenue of $103.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $21.41 in extended trade. They closed at $23.99 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

Earlier this week, financial paper Barron's picked Ancestry.com as one of its top picks for 2012, sending its stock up 13 percent on Oct. 24. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)