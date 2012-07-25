BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Ancestry.com Inc posted higher quarterly results on a 20 percent rise in subscribers.
Net income for the company, which is looking to go private, rose to $20 million, or 44 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $119.1 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.