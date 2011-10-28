(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Andean American Gold Corp , a
Toronto-based gold and copper miner, said it was looking to sell
or enter into partnerships for some of its properties.
The company also said it may need considerably more capital
than previously planned to put its Invicta mine in Peru into
production and has delayed completing a feasibility study on the
project.
Early indications suggest that the initial capital costs may
exceed $150 million and the mine may only support a production
rate of 4,000 tonnes per day, and not the 5,000 tonnes per day
as originally chalked out in a July study, the company said in a
statement.
Andean said the options being considered included joint
venture partners, the sale of some of its properties and buying
new projects.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)