Oct 26 Canadian oil and gas company Anderson Energy Ltd expects third-quarter output to be nearly flat at last year's levels and in line with its own prior forecast, and said production volumes were hit by planned plant outages.

The company raised its 2011 capital budget by 26 percent to C$145 million, for the second time in two months.

Anderson said it would continue to spend most of its capital budget on light oil horizontal drilling as the outlook for natural gas prices continues to be weak.

As a result of the weak natural gas prices, the company has decided to defer drilling of some 74 wells after 2012.

Anderson, which has current production of about 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), expects fourth-quarter output of about 8,200 boe/d.

For 2011, it expects exit rates of 8,200 boe/d, with more than 40 percent production from oil and natural gas liquids.

Drilling operations were delayed by wet weather earlier in the quarter, the company said. It expects third-quarter production of 7,300 boe/d.

Calgary, Alberta-based Anderson produced 7,292 boe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Oil and natural gas liquids production is expected to be 32 percent of total production in the quarter.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at 49.5 Canadian cents in morning trade on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)