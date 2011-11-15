(Follows alerts)
Nov 15 Canadian oil and gas company
Anderson Energy Ltd posted a quarterly profit, helped
by higher crude prices.
July-September profit was C$7.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents
a share, compared with a loss of C$39 million, or 23 Canadian
cents a share, last year.
Third-quarter production was flat at 7,351 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), from 7,292 boe/d last year, as wet
weather conditions in Canada earlier this year hampered drilling
activity.
Oil and NGL production rose 76 percent to average 2,345
barrels per day.
The company sold oil at 30 percent higher price, while it
was able to command 12 percent higher price for gas from last
year.
