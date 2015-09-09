(Adds analyst comments, background on new CEO in paragraphs
4-6)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 9 U.S. grain handler The Andersons
Inc, long considered a takeover target in the
agribusiness industry, named a vice president from larger rival
Cargill Inc as its new chief executive on Wednesday.
Patrick Bowe, who was a corporate vice president for Cargill
and a leader of its food ingredients unit, will replace Michael
Anderson, who has been Andersons' chief executive officer for 16
years, on Nov. 2, according to a statement.
Michael Anderson, whose grandfather founded the Ohio-based
company, will remain chairman of the board.
The selection of a top executive from Cargill, which is one
of the world's top commodity traders, as the new CEO indicates
that Andersons wants to expand instead of being acquired, said
Heather Jones, senior equity research analyst for BB&T Capital
Markets.
Bowe, 56, previously served as president of Cargill's corn
"wet" milling business and was its vice president in Sao Paulo,
Brazil.
"I think it honestly confirms that they don't want to sell
and it's more they intend to become bigger," Jones said about
the reason Andersons hired Bowe.
Analysts for years have considered Andersons, which has a
$950 million market value, to be a target in the farm sector
because of its diversified assets, including grain storage
facilities and railcars.
In May, Michael Anderson said the company was not interested
in being acquired after Richardson International, one of
Canada's largest grain handlers, expressed interest in a
takeover.
Bowe was not available to discuss his plans for the company,
Andersons spokeswoman Debra Crow said. In the statement, he
said he was looking forward to "capitalizing on the unique
opportunities that lie ahead."
Bowe will earn a base salary of $900,000 and be eligible for
bonuses, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. That is a 58 percent increase from Michael
Anderson's base salary last year of $570,000.
Michael Anderson "decided to take a reduced schedule and
stepped down as CEO," Crow said.
The farm sector has been under pressure from a steep slide
in grain prices following massive U.S. harvests. Adjusted net
income attributable to Andersons for the six months ending on
June 30 was $35.2 million, down from $56.4 million last year.
Andersons' stock price is down about 35 percent this year.
Shares were up 2 percent to $34.63 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom
Brown)