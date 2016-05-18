NEW YORK, May 18 Andersons Inc, an Ohio-based grain
merchant set up about 70 years ago as a truck terminal, has rejected a $1
billion hostile takeover bid from HC2 Holdings Inc, a company run by
former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone.
The move came after the company reported a loss in the first quarter as
three of its five business lost money and revenue slumped year on year.
Andersons is the eighth largest U.S. grain merchant in terms of storage
capacity, of more than 160 million bushels at 32 facilities across eight states.
That is almost three times smaller than U.S. market leader Archer Daniels
Midland.
Grains account for about two-thirds of revenue, but Andersons also produces
plant nutrients, such as fertilizer. It also has stakes in four ethanol plants
which it manages in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Iowa; leases and manages a
fleet of more than 23,000 railcars; and has four retail stores in Ohio that sell
home decor, food and clothing.
The company was set up as a truck terminal by Harold and Margaret Anderson
Maumee, Ohio, in the 1940s and listed on the stock market 20 years ago.
Below are the company's Q1 results:
Q1 2016 Q1 2015 Q1 2016 Q1 2015
Pre-tax income External
revenue
Grains loss $17.4 mln $743,000 $538.8 mln 558.7 mln
Ethanol loss $2.7 mln $5.3 mln $114.7 mln $133 mln
Plant $1.7 mln $424,000 $167 mln $154 mln
nutrients
Rail $9.38 mln $10.3 mln $39.6 mln $44 mln
Retail loss $2.1 mln loss $2.2 $27.8 mln $28.6 mln
mln
Total loss $22.9 mln $5.04 mln $887.9 mln $918.2 mln
Volumes Q1 2016 Q1 2015
Grains 161 mln 152 mln
storage bushels
Ethanol 73.8 mln 75.5 mln
gallons
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)