NEW YORK, May 18 Andersons Inc, an Ohio-based grain merchant set up about 70 years ago as a truck terminal, has rejected a $1 billion hostile takeover bid from HC2 Holdings Inc, a company run by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone. The move came after the company reported a loss in the first quarter as three of its five business lost money and revenue slumped year on year. Andersons is the eighth largest U.S. grain merchant in terms of storage capacity, of more than 160 million bushels at 32 facilities across eight states. That is almost three times smaller than U.S. market leader Archer Daniels Midland. Grains account for about two-thirds of revenue, but Andersons also produces plant nutrients, such as fertilizer. It also has stakes in four ethanol plants which it manages in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Iowa; leases and manages a fleet of more than 23,000 railcars; and has four retail stores in Ohio that sell home decor, food and clothing. The company was set up as a truck terminal by Harold and Margaret Anderson Maumee, Ohio, in the 1940s and listed on the stock market 20 years ago. Below are the company's Q1 results: Q1 2016 Q1 2015 Q1 2016 Q1 2015 Pre-tax income External revenue Grains loss $17.4 mln $743,000 $538.8 mln 558.7 mln Ethanol loss $2.7 mln $5.3 mln $114.7 mln $133 mln Plant $1.7 mln $424,000 $167 mln $154 mln nutrients Rail $9.38 mln $10.3 mln $39.6 mln $44 mln Retail loss $2.1 mln loss $2.2 $27.8 mln $28.6 mln mln Total loss $22.9 mln $5.04 mln $887.9 mln $918.2 mln Volumes Q1 2016 Q1 2015 Grains 161 mln 152 mln storage bushels Ethanol 73.8 mln 75.5 mln gallons (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)