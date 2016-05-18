Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
May 18 U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc said it rejected a takeover bid from HC2 Holdings Inc for about $1 billion in cash, calling the bid "opportunistic".
Andersons' shares were up 29 percent at $33.50 in premarket trading.
"We believe HC2's proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity and represent an opportunistic attempt to acquire the company at a low point in the industry cycle," Chairman Mike Anderson said in a statement.
HC2 Holdings, a company run by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, said on Tuesday that it had made a bid for Andersons for $37 per share, which represents a 42 percent premium to Andersons' Tuesday close. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
