DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
CHICAGO May 21 U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc is not interested in being acquired, Chief Executive Officer Mike Anderson said on Thursday after Richardson International expressed interest in a takeover.
Richardson, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, last week said it was interested in Andersons as part of a push to expand in the United States.
"Our strategy does not include selling today," Mike Anderson said in an interview.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.