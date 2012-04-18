(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, April 18 Two Argentina-focused energy firms listed in London said that they remained committed to Argentina and positive about its prospects after the government moved to seize the nation's biggest oil company YPF from its Spanish owners.

Andes Energia, which has interests in fields in Patagonia and an electricity distribution concession in Mendoza, and President Petroleum, which has a 50 percent interest in a licence in the northern province of Salta, both issued supportive statements on Wednesday.

"The board notes the government's desire to increase Argentinean oil and gas production. We look forward to continuing working to achieve this goal. Overall we remain very optimistic over Argentina long term prospects," Andes chairman Neil Bleasdale said.

President said it remained fully committed to its operations and investments in the South American country.

On Monday Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize control of YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol , a move that was angrily condemned by international trade partners and provoked concerns about future investment.

Foreign investors are key to helping develop one of the world's largest reserves of shale oil and gas, recently discovered in Argentina.

