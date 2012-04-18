(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 18 Two Argentina-focused energy
firms listed in London said that they remained committed to
Argentina and positive about its prospects after the government
moved to seize the nation's biggest oil company YPF from its
Spanish owners.
Andes Energia, which has interests in fields in
Patagonia and an electricity distribution concession in Mendoza,
and President Petroleum, which has a 50 percent
interest in a licence in the northern province of Salta, both
issued supportive statements on Wednesday.
"The board notes the government's desire to increase
Argentinean oil and gas production. We look forward to
continuing working to achieve this goal. Overall we remain very
optimistic over Argentina long term prospects," Andes chairman
Neil Bleasdale said.
President said it remained fully committed to its operations
and investments in the South American country.
On Monday Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled
plans to seize control of YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol
, a move that was angrily condemned by international
trade partners and provoked concerns about future investment.
Foreign investors are key to helping develop one of the
world's largest reserves of shale oil and gas, recently
discovered in Argentina.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sarah Young)